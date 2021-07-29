Analysts Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) PT at $64.50

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.70. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

