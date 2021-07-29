Analysts Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT at $676.64

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $680.71.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $43.10 on Friday, reaching $664.97. 23,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,848. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $279.83 and a 12 month high of $653.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $608.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

