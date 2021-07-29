Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Target Price at C$69.71

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.15.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 price target on TC Energy in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. Insiders sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319 over the last three months.

TRP stock traded down C$0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting C$61.15. The company had a trading volume of 631,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.29. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$66.14. The firm has a market cap of C$59.87 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.31%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

