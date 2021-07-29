Analysts Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Target Price at $62.76

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. 6,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,443. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 67,273 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,807,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

