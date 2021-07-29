Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

NLY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,516,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,808,481. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

