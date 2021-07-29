Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ANVS stock traded down $65.17 on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 84,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,427. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.24.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

