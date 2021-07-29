Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,525.00.
Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $27.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
