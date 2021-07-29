Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from 1,900.00 to 1,600.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

