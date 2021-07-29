Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 3,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 29,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

