Apollo Investment (AINV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

