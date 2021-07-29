AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.43 Million

Analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce sales of $89.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.60 million. AppFolio reported sales of $81.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $352.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.07 million to $352.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $421.51 million, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $422.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of APPF opened at $139.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.14. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 35.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth $76,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AppFolio by 64.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,354,000 after purchasing an additional 485,480 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AppFolio by 24.8% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth $3,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.