Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.
Apple has raised its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $144.98 on Thursday. Apple has a 12 month low of $93.71 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.