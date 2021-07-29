Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Apple has raised its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $144.98 on Thursday. Apple has a 12 month low of $93.71 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

