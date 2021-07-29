Applied Capital LLC Invests $16.79 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,786,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 18.1% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $406.04. The company had a trading volume of 174,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,516. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $293.67 and a 12-month high of $405.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

