Applied Capital LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 352.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of TQQQ stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $135.74. The stock had a trading volume of 876,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,087,832. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $53.68 and a twelve month high of $137.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.71.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

