Applied Capital LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,437 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Target makes up approximately 1.2% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.90. 73,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,357. The stock has a market cap of $128.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $121.82 and a 12-month high of $262.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

