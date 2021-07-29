Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

NASDAQ APRE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $92.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.01.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

