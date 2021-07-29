AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stake Decreased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,316,000 after purchasing an additional 98,299 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,451,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75,550 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $137.65 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

