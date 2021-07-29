AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Dynatrace by 292.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 239.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

