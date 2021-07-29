Archrock (AROC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Archrock to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. On average, analysts expect Archrock to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -424.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $88,663.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,392,250 shares in the company, valued at $168,530,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

