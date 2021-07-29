Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARQT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.36.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,445 shares of company stock worth $325,101. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,562,000 after buying an additional 1,306,905 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,428,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $18,892,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after buying an additional 393,640 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.