Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%.
ARCC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.85. 11,663,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,147. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.70. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.
About Ares Capital
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
