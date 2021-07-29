Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

ARCC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.85. 11,663,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,147. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.70. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

