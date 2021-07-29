ArGo Price Hits $0.0685 on Top Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. ArGo has a total market cap of $609,421.03 and $24,180.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ArGo has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.00777181 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About ArGo

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars.

