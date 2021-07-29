Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 52-Week High at $382.00

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $382.00 and last traded at $381.82, with a volume of 1084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.05.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.32.
In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $131,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $316,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,146 shares of company stock worth $30,744,433. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
