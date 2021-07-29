Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 52-Week High at $382.00

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $382.00 and last traded at $381.82, with a volume of 1084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.80.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $131,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $316,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,146 shares of company stock worth $30,744,433. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.