Armstrong World Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AWI. Truist raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

AWI stock opened at $107.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $110.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,986 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $100,370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after purchasing an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

