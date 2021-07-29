Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.97 ($8.20).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €6.68 ($7.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €6.74. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

