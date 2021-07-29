Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $297,000 Investment in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

IX stock opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.