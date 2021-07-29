Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACEV. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,110,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,884,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACEV opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

