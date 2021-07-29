Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 22,690 Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,186,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 187,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 14,449.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 481,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 119,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DBDR opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

