Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 158,935 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 2,430.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,237,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,083 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. PBF Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.94.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.46 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 97.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.