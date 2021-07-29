Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 19,130 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,130 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NMM stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $36.46.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Navios Maritime Partners Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

