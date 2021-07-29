Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 47,921 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,921 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,550,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 187,242 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

NYSE MDC opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

