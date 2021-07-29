Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 11.4%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price fell 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.16 and last traded at $65.66. 64,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,830,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.36.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 111,672 shares worth $5,492,679. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at $65,448,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter valued at $46,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 938.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,376 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

