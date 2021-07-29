Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at Liberum Capital

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 436.67 ($5.71).

Shares of ASCL traded down GBX 5.48 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 425.12 ($5.55). 1,103,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 401.15.

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

