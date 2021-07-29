ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

ASGN stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.27. 171,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,936. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

