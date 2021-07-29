Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ashley Services Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24.

About Ashley Services Group

Ashley Services Group Limited provides labor hire, recruitment, and training services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Labor Hire and Training. The company offers white-collar recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract placements through multi-specialist providers under the Blackadder brand name; and labor hire and workforce solutions under the Action Workforce and Concept Engineering brands.

