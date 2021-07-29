ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASMIY stock opened at $356.01 on Thursday. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $134.88 and a fifty-two week high of $365.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASMIY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $329.68 price target on ASM International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.68.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

