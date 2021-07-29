Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires New Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,142,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,047,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,857,000 after purchasing an additional 52,355 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atkore news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,353. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

