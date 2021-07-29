Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $1.94 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 39.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.1% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.30. 161,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,257. The company has a market cap of $398.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

