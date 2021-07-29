Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 927 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $322,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 168.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $294,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 367.7% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $1,956,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $38.77. 953,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,512,238. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

