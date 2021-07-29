Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases Shares of 9,734 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $173,209,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Micron Technology by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,917,000 after buying an additional 1,248,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.63. 439,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,842,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.