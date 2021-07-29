Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $811,698,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after purchasing an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Stryker by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1,088.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,035,000 after purchasing an additional 308,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.79.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.47. 18,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,814. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

