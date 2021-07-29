Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 235 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.99. 380,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,708,892. The firm has a market cap of $463.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

