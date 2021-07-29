Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,919,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.