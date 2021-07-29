Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 1,504 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 119.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 48,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

