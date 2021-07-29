Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 255 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 748,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,618,000 after purchasing an additional 74,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $186.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.12. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

