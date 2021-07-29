Aspire Private Capital LLC Takes $196,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

NYSE:TT opened at $198.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.64. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $108.62 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

