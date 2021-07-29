Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI) Short Interest Update

Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of Aspyra stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Aspyra has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30.

Aspyra Company Profile

Aspyra Inc provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices.

