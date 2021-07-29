Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI) Short Interest Update

Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Shares of Aspyra stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Aspyra has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30.
Aspyra Company Profile
