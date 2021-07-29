Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Short Interest Down 73.9% in July

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ARHH opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. Assure has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

