Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.12. Astrotech shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 1,401,506 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Astrotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a market cap of $54.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 1,686.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Astrotech by 878.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Astrotech by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astrotech by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 567,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

