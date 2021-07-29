Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. 542,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,643,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$0.50 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$403.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$211.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

