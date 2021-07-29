ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.06 Million

Analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce sales of $158.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.09 million and the highest is $181.03 million. ATN International reported sales of $111.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $568.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.47 million to $608.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $746.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of ATN International by 31.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ATN International by 72.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATN International stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.93 million, a PE ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 0.23. ATN International has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -188.89%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

